Red alert in UP as heatwave turns deadly; Banda sizzles at 47.6°C

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures in eastern Uttar Pradesh are likely to rise by another 2–3 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours, even as the rest of the state is expected to see little relief during the week.

The weather office attributed the extreme conditions to the absence of any active weather system, cloudless skies causing intense radiational heating, and hot, dry westerly winds sweeping across the region.

Banda emerged as the hottest place in the state on Thursday, recording a scorching 47.6°C. Prayagraj followed at 46.6°C, while Varanasi (BHU) registered 45.6°C. Sultanpur and Hamirpur recorded 45.2°C each, Fursatganj touched 45.1°C, and Jhansi logged 44.8°C.

Even the state capital Lucknow reeled under the sweltering conditions, with the mercury settling at 43.6°C — 3.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature stood at 29°C, also significantly above average. Relative humidity fluctuated sharply, with a high of 59 per cent and a low of 15 per cent, worsening discomfort levels.

Under the IMD’s warning system, a yellow alert indicates that heatwave conditions may persist for up to two days and residents should stay updated. An orange alert calls for preparedness as severe heatwave conditions may continue for two days or varying heatwave intensity may persist for four days or more. A red alert signifies an emergency situation, with severe heatwave conditions likely to continue beyond two days and posing a major health risk.

Amid the worsening crisis, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed all departments to remain on high alert and ensure full preparedness to tackle heat-related illnesses. District administrations, hospitals, electricity and relief departments have been instructed to maintain adequate stocks of medicines, IV fluids, hospital beds and drinking water, while ensuring round-the-clock ambulance services and fire preparedness measures.

With PTI inputs