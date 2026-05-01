Relief from heatwave in Bihar turns deadly as storms, lightning claim 13 lives

After days of relentless heatwave conditions that pushed temperatures beyond 40°C across several districts, a dramatic shift in weather has brought both relief and devastation to Bihar.

The scorching spell has eased as pre-monsoon activity sets in, driven by moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and the influence of a western disturbance. This has triggered widespread atmospheric instability, resulting in light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across the state — a pattern expected to persist until 3 May.

Despite the dip in temperatures, some regions continue to feel residual heat. Kaimur recorded the highest maximum at 33.3°C, followed closely by Gaya at 33.2°C and Rajgir at 33.0°C. In the state capital, Patna, overcast skies, light rain, and strong winds are forecast.

The Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert across 33 districts, warning of thunderstorms and wind speeds reaching up to 40 kmph.