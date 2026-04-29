Bihar shootout case: Main accused Ramdhani Yadav dies in police encounter

The sensational Sultanganj shootout case in Bhagalpur took a dramatic turn early Wednesday as prime accused Ramdhani Yadav was killed in a police encounter, intensifying concerns over law and order in the region.

According to police, Yadav — accused in the daylight killing of executive officer Krishna Bhushan — had surrendered along with two associates. He was later taken by a police team to recover the weapon used in the crime and gather further evidence.

Officials said the situation escalated when Yadav allegedly opened fire on the police team, reportedly in coordination with unidentified accomplices.

“The accused launched a life-threatening attack, forcing the police to retaliate in self-defence,” said SSP Pramod Kumar Yadav.