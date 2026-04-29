Bihar shootout case: Main accused Ramdhani Yadav dies in police encounter
Police say Yadav, accused in executive officer Krishna Bhushan’s murder, surrendered but later opened fire during weapon recovery operation
The sensational Sultanganj shootout case in Bhagalpur took a dramatic turn early Wednesday as prime accused Ramdhani Yadav was killed in a police encounter, intensifying concerns over law and order in the region.
According to police, Yadav — accused in the daylight killing of executive officer Krishna Bhushan — had surrendered along with two associates. He was later taken by a police team to recover the weapon used in the crime and gather further evidence.
Officials said the situation escalated when Yadav allegedly opened fire on the police team, reportedly in coordination with unidentified accomplices.
“The accused launched a life-threatening attack, forcing the police to retaliate in self-defence,” said SSP Pramod Kumar Yadav.
In the ensuing exchange of fire, Yadav sustained critical injuries and collapsed. He was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The encounter also left three police personnel injured. They have been hospitalised and are under treatment, with doctors closely monitoring their condition.
Senior officials, including district magistrate Naval Kishore Chaudhary and SDM Vikas Kumar, rushed to the hospital to review the situation as security was tightened across the district to prevent any backlash.
Police have launched a wider crackdown to dismantle the criminal network linked to the case, with search operations underway to track down other suspects.
The incident follows Tuesday’s brazen attack inside the Sultanganj Nagar Parishad office, where EO Krishna Bhushan was shot dead after armed assailants barged into his chamber and opened fire. Municipal chairman Raj Kumar, also known as Guddu, was critically injured in the same attack and remains under treatment.
Authorities said the situation in Bhagalpur remains tense but under control, with assurances that all those involved will be brought to justice.
With IANS inputs