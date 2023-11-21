Remove concrete around all trees in Delhi, orders HC

The high court on Tuesday, 21 November, asked authorities in the national capital, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), to submit a time frame for removal of concrete around all roadside trees.

Justice Jasmeet Singh directed the authorities to file their affidavits indicating the total number of trees that are surrounded by concrete and the number of trees around which concrete has already been removed.

"All respondents shall file an affidavit indicating the total number of trees which are concretised and the total number of trees which were concretised, have been now de-concretised and remain to be de-concretised," the court ordered.

"The affidavit will also indicate why the balance number of trees have not been de-concretised and the time frame within which the same shall be done," it added.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed through lawyer Aditya N Prasad alleging that the area around hundreds of trees in Vasant Vihar in South Delhi was concretised and sought their preservation.