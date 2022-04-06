Researchers warn of 'concerning degree' of plastic pollution in Arctic

Each year, between 19 and 23 million metric tons of plastic litter end up in the world's water systems, according to the study. Once in the oceans, the particles slowly break down into smaller pieces -- from macro to micro and nanoplastics -- and can even enter the human bloodstream.



"The plastic is not only a burden for ecosystems, it could also worsen climate change," the researchers warn, recalling that global plastic production is expected to double by 2045.