We need to phase out fossil fuels to limit global warming, warns new IPCC report

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, in its recently released report, has stated that it won’t be possible to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial level unless countries drastically accelerate efforts to phase out fossil fuel infrastructure rapidly and increase funding for clean and renewable sources of energy.

The report by the UN-backed inter-governmental body looks at current emission trends and suggests methods to cut carbon and greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit global warming to 1.5°C by the end of this century, which is the goal of the Paris agreement signed in 2015.

The report observes that to have a 50% chance of avoiding more than 1.5°C of warming throughout the 21st century, global carbon emissions will have to reach net zero (where no more carbon is released into the atmosphere than is removed) in the early 2050s. To have a 50% chance of keeping warming below 2°C, global carbon emissions must reach net-zero by the early 2070s. For both, emissions of all greenhouse gases must peak by 2025.

This means that to hold global warming to 1.5°C, global use of coal must decline by 95% by 2050. Use of oil must drop by 60% and gas by 45% over the same period. The decreases needed to limit warming below 2°C are not much lower. Under all these scenarios, there is no room for new fossil-fuel projects, and most existing ones will have to be wound down.

The IPCC found that, despite promises from almost all countries, the jump in average annual net greenhouse-gas emissions between 2000-09 and 2010-19, was the “highest increase in average decadal emissions on record”. However, the rate of growth between 2010 and 2019 was lower than that between 2000 and 2009.

Globally, 10% households with the highest per capita emissions contribute 34-45% of global consumption-based household emissions, while the middle 40% contribute 40-53%, and the bottom 50% contribute about 13-15%.