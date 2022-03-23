Rising temperatures can put our water security in serious jeopardy: CSE

CSE researchers point out that rising heat has severe implications for water security. To begin with, it would mean greater evaporation from water bodies. Observed Narain: "It means that we need to work not just on storing water in millions of structures, but also plan for reducing losses due to evaporation. It's not that evaporation losses did not happen in the past, but the rate of evaporation will now increase with the soaring temperatures."



One option is to work on underground water storage, or wells. According to CSE researchers, India's irrigation planners and bureaucracies have largely depended on canals and other surface water systems -- they should not discount the management of groundwater systems.



Increased heat can also lead to a drying up of moisture in soils. It will make the land dusty and will increase the need for irrigation. In a country like India where the bulk of the food is still grown in rainfed regions -- irrigated by rain -- it will intensify land degradation and dust bowl formations. This means water management must go hand in hand with vegetation planning to improve the ability of soils to hold water, even in times of intense and prolonged heat.



Thirdly, and obviously, heat will drive up the use of water -- from drinking and irrigation to fighting fires in forests or buildings. We have already seen devastating forest fires rage in many parts of the world, and in the forests of India. This will only increase as temperatures go up. The demand for water will increase with climate change, making it even more imperative that we do not waste -- either water or wastewater.