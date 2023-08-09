S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun

South Korea is forecast to enter the influence of powerful typhoon Khanun on Wednesday, the first typhoon expected to make landfall on the country since Hinnamnor in September last year, the weather agency said.

Khanun was advancing northwest from the ocean 140 km southwest of Japan's Kagoshima at a speed of 14 km per hour as of 3 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The typhoon may sustain its northward advance to reach waters 120 km south of the southern coastal city of Tongyeong at 3 a.m. on Thursday and make landfall in the country that morning, Yonhap News Agency quoted the KMA as saying.

When it reaches South Korea, the typhoon will remain "strong" in intensity, but its force may diminish slightly to "medium" by the time it is expected to brush near the central city of Cheongju at 3 p.m. on Thursday.