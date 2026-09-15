Satellite analysis identifies US as ‘super-emitters’ of planet-heating methane

A gas processing facility operated by Energy Transfer near Shreveport, Louisiana, has been identified as the largest single methane “super-emitter” among US oil and gas operations analysed in a new study based on satellite data.

The study by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) examined methane plumes detected by the Tanager-1 satellite between January 2025 and June 2026 across the Permian, Appalachian and Haynesville-Bossier oil and gas basins.

The Energy Transfer facility recorded an average methane emission rate of 1.56 tonnes an hour during the period, about 15 times the threshold used by a Biden-era US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) programme to define a super-emitter event. The Trump administration has put implementation of that programme on hold.

The UCLA analysis combined satellite observations with public records to identify operators potentially responsible for major methane plumes. Researchers said identifying sources can be difficult because official records do not always clearly link large emissions to specific facilities or because multiple oil and gas leases are located close together.

Energy Transfer was linked to four of the 15 sites highlighted in the rankings and was responsible for 75 methane plumes during the study period — three times as many as the next-largest operator. Enterprise Products, Targa Resources and Enlink were among the other companies identified as major sources.

Energy Transfer CEO Kelcy Warren has donated millions of dollars to US President Donald Trump’s election campaign and has previously criticised net-zero emissions policies.

Energy Transfer did not respond to questions about whether the Shreveport facility was intentionally venting methane or had experienced a leak. The company has previously reported measures including optical gas imaging inspections to identify emissions.

Cara Horowitz, executive director of the UCLA Emmett Institute and an author of the report, said satellite monitoring was revealing emissions that had previously gone undetected.