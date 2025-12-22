SC takes suo motu cognisance of forest land grabbing in Uttarakhand

The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the Uttarakhand government over alleged large-scale grabbing of forest land, observing that the state authorities were acting like “mute spectators”, and initiated suo motu proceedings in the matter.

A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed the Uttarakhand chief secretary to constitute a fact-finding committee and submit a report to the court.

“What is shocking to us is that the State of Uttarakhand and authorities are sitting like mute spectators when forest land is being grabbed in front of their eyes. Thus, we initiate a suo motu case,” the bench observed.

The court instructed the chief secretary of Uttarakhand and the principal chief conservator of forests to form an inquiry committee to examine the allegations and place its findings before the apex court.