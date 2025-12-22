SC takes suo motu cognisance of forest land grabbing in Uttarakhand
Top court pulls up state government for inaction, orders inquiry and halts construction on disputed forest land
The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the Uttarakhand government over alleged large-scale grabbing of forest land, observing that the state authorities were acting like “mute spectators”, and initiated suo motu proceedings in the matter.
A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed the Uttarakhand chief secretary to constitute a fact-finding committee and submit a report to the court.
“What is shocking to us is that the State of Uttarakhand and authorities are sitting like mute spectators when forest land is being grabbed in front of their eyes. Thus, we initiate a suo motu case,” the bench observed.
The court instructed the chief secretary of Uttarakhand and the principal chief conservator of forests to form an inquiry committee to examine the allegations and place its findings before the apex court.
It also ordered that private parties be restrained from creating any third-party rights on the disputed land and directed that no construction activity should take place in the meantime.
The bench further ordered that all vacant forest land, except for areas occupied by residential houses, be taken into possession by the forest department.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on Monday after the reopening of the court following vacations.
The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by Anita Kandwal, which raised allegations of illegal occupation of a substantial portion of forest land in Uttarakhand. The court’s directions were issued in response to the concerns highlighted in the plea and the apparent lack of effective action by the state authorities.
