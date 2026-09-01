Scientist quits Lucknow Ganga panel, alleges ecological concerns ignored over Gomti projects

Senior environmental scientist Prof Venkatesh Dutta has resigned from the District Ganga Committee (DGC), Lucknow, alleging that his concerns over the protection of the Gomti River and its floodplain were being ignored and that he was excluded from crucial decisions on infrastructure projects in eco-sensitive areas.

Dutta, who teaches environmental science at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), submitted his resignation to DGC chairman and Lucknow District Magistrate Vishak G and member secretary Sitanshu Pandey.

In his resignation letter, Dutta said he could not justify his continued association with the committee if the views of river ecologists and scientists were not given due consideration and project documents were not made available for informed deliberation.

He specifically referred to the proposed expansion of the Lucknow Green Corridor project along the Gomti floodplain. Dutta said he had opposed the proposal but it was subsequently pushed through by other members of the committee without his knowledge.

“If the observations and recommendations of river ecologists and scientists are not being given due consideration and if project-related documents such as the DPR and EIA are not made available to committee members for informed deliberation, I find it difficult to justify my continued association with the committee,” he said in the letter.

The Lucknow Green Corridor is a four-lane road and embankment project planned along a roughly 28-km stretch of the Gomti. According to the Lucknow Development Authority, the project is intended to provide non-stop connectivity between the eastern and western parts of the city and ease traffic congestion.

However, the project has faced criticism over its potential impact on the river and its floodplain. The project has also undergone several changes in its conception and description over the years, having earlier been associated with plans for riverfront development.