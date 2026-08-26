Ganga swallows Varanasi ghats, pushes cremations to doorsteps

Rising water levels in the Ganga have submerged all 84 ghats in Varanasi, including the Manikarnika and Harishchandra cremation ghats, disrupting cremations, tourism-linked businesses and the livelihoods of thousands of people dependent on the riverfront economy.

More than 100 temples along the ghats have also been partially submerged, while several houses and buildings near the river have been affected by the rising water.

The disruption has forced around 5,000 shops operating along the ghats to shut or relocate. Boat operations have also been suspended, leaving around 3,000 small and large boats grounded.

The impact is particularly severe for daily-wage earners and small traders who depend almost entirely on visitors to the ghats for their income.

Cremations disrupted at Harishchandra Ghat

The rising water has sharply reduced the space available for cremations at Harishchandra Ghat.

On normal days, more than 50 bodies can be cremated simultaneously. With the floodwater occupying much of the available space, only around eight to 10 pyres can now operate at a time.

Members of the Dom community, who traditionally conduct cremations at the ghats, said families are having to wait three to four hours for their turn.

The problem has been compounded by wet firewood. With lower areas inundated, firewood stored near the river has become damp and has had to be moved to higher ground.

At Harishchandra Ghat, some cremations are being conducted on rooftops and in narrow lanes because of the shortage of space. Wet wood is also making cremations take significantly longer, with some taking up to five hours.

Local residents said the situation has become more difficult because of rain, accumulated waste and inadequate sanitation. The narrow lanes have limited space for families waiting with bodies, while the lack of adequate toilets has added to their problems.

Shopkeepers face prolonged loss of income

The flooding has also hit thousands of businesses operating around Varanasi's ghats.

These include shops selling flowers and garlands, puja material, food and beverages, toys and other goods used by pilgrims and tourists.