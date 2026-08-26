Nepal flash floods: 105 Indians among 384 travellers listed 'missing'
Nepal Tourism Board says preliminary list includes 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepalis; search and verification operations underway after sudden Bhote Koshi River surge
At least 105 Indian nationals are among 384 travellers whose whereabouts remain unconfirmed after a sudden flash flood swept through Nepal's Rasuwa district on Wednesday, according to a preliminary list released by the Nepal Tourism Board.
The list includes 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals. Indians constitute the largest identified group among the foreign travellers. Another 37 people have been identified as non-resident Indians (NRIs) and are listed separately.
The Tourism Board stressed that the figures are preliminary and that the whereabouts and safety status of those listed are still being verified. It urged travellers and their families not to draw conclusions until the verification process is complete.
The flash flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa, near Nepal's border with Tibet, at around 9 am local time, causing widespread destruction in settlements along the river. Several districts have been placed on high alert as rescue and search operations continue.
Tourism agencies help trace missing travellers
The preliminary list was compiled using information provided by 10 tourism and travel agencies that had travellers in or moving through the affected region.
The Nepal Tourism Board, Tourist Police and other tourism stakeholders are coordinating with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies to establish the whereabouts of those listed and determine how many are actually missing.
The identified foreign nationals include people from Australia, the Netherlands, the United States, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and South Africa, while the nationalities of several others have yet to be confirmed.
Among the Indian nationals identified so far, 59 were travelling through Samrat Tours & Travels and 46 through Leaf Holiday, according to information cited by The Himalayan Times. The 37 NRIs were listed separately through Himalayan Glacier.
At least eight dead as flood causes widespread destruction
The flood has caused extensive damage across Rasuwa and neighbouring districts, with at least eight people reported dead and hundreds missing as rescue operations continue.
The Nepal Army has been deployed for search and rescue operations, while helicopters and security personnel have been mobilised to reach affected areas.
The flooding swept away homes, vehicles, roads and other infrastructure and damaged multiple hydropower projects. Authorities have warned people living near rivers to move to safer locations as the situation remains unstable.
Officials have said the flooding did not appear to have been caused by rainfall in Rasuwa itself. Heavy rain or an avalanche on the Tibetan side of the border may have triggered the sudden surge, although the exact cause remains under investigation.
Verification of missing travellers continues
The number of people ultimately confirmed missing may change as authorities cross-check the preliminary list against travel records, guides and local information.
The Tourism Board has therefore cautioned that being included on the list does not by itself establish that a person has died or remains trapped.
Authorities are continuing efforts to contact travellers, verify their safety and locate those who may have been in areas affected by the flood.
The disaster has also raised concerns beyond Rasuwa, with authorities monitoring river levels and issuing alerts in neighbouring districts as floodwaters move downstream.