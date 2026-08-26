Nepal flash floods: 105 Indians among 384 travellers listed 'missing'

At least 105 Indian nationals are among 384 travellers whose whereabouts remain unconfirmed after a sudden flash flood swept through Nepal's Rasuwa district on Wednesday, according to a preliminary list released by the Nepal Tourism Board.

The list includes 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals. Indians constitute the largest identified group among the foreign travellers. Another 37 people have been identified as non-resident Indians (NRIs) and are listed separately.

The Tourism Board stressed that the figures are preliminary and that the whereabouts and safety status of those listed are still being verified. It urged travellers and their families not to draw conclusions until the verification process is complete.

The flash flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa, near Nepal's border with Tibet, at around 9 am local time, causing widespread destruction in settlements along the river. Several districts have been placed on high alert as rescue and search operations continue.

Tourism agencies help trace missing travellers

The preliminary list was compiled using information provided by 10 tourism and travel agencies that had travellers in or moving through the affected region.

The Nepal Tourism Board, Tourist Police and other tourism stakeholders are coordinating with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies to establish the whereabouts of those listed and determine how many are actually missing.

The identified foreign nationals include people from Australia, the Netherlands, the United States, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and South Africa, while the nationalities of several others have yet to be confirmed.

Among the Indian nationals identified so far, 59 were travelling through Samrat Tours & Travels and 46 through Leaf Holiday, according to information cited by The Himalayan Times. The 37 NRIs were listed separately through Himalayan Glacier.