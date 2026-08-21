Heavy rains flood eastern Madhya Pradesh, over 4,000 rescued in Rewa

Officials said one of the labourers was swept away by the strong current. Rescue and relief personnel were mobilised in the affected area as authorities continued efforts to assess the situation.

In Dindori, rising water levels in the Khermer River forced authorities to close the Dindori-Mandla State Highway after floodwater crossed the bridge, disrupting road connectivity.

As a precautionary measure, schools up to Class 12 were closed across the district. Anganwadi centres were also shut. Similar precautionary measures were taken in Panna, while schools in Maihar were closed in view of the adverse weather conditions.

Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable locations to remain cautious and follow official instructions as river levels continue to fluctuate.

Heavy rainfall also affected Chitrakoot, where the Mandakini River rose sharply and entered the market area. The rising water prompted precautionary restrictions at tourist locations.

The Gupt Godavari caves were closed to tourists as a safety measure amid concerns over the continuing rainfall and rising water levels.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall across Madhya Pradesh through 25 August, with eastern parts of the state likely to receive significant rainfall.

According to the forecast, rainfall activity is expected to gradually spread towards central and west-central parts of Madhya Pradesh over the coming days. The continued wet spell could keep rivers and streams swollen and increase the risk of waterlogging and localised flooding in vulnerable areas.

The prevailing weather conditions have been attributed to a well-marked low-pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas, along with the monsoon trough. Weather scientists in Bhopal said the combination of these systems is contributing to the ongoing rainfall activity.

Despite the recent heavy showers, Madhya Pradesh has recorded less rainfall than normal for the season so far. Official weather data cited in the IMD report shows that the state has received approximately 599 mm of rainfall, against the normal 675.1 mm for the corresponding period.

This amounts to an overall rainfall deficit of about 11 per cent. Eastern Madhya Pradesh has recorded an estimated 11 per cent shortfall, while the western region has reported a deficit of around 12 per cent.

The latest spell of intense rainfall, however, has resulted in rapid rises in river levels and flooding in several low-lying areas, particularly across eastern districts.

With more rain forecast over the next few days, district administrations have stepped up preparedness, keeping rescue teams and emergency personnel on standby and closely monitoring rivers, roads, bridges and other vulnerable locations.

With IANS inputs