North Odisha flood situation grim, IMD forecast more rains till 18 August

The flood situation in north Odisha remained grim on Monday, with nearly five lakh people affected as a depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified the threat of more heavy rainfall across the region.

The state government has stepped up rescue and relief operations, with chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi likely to visit the worst-affected Bhadrak and Jajpur districts later in the day to take stock of the situation on the ground.

More than 2.37 lakh people have so far been evacuated and moved to safety, with nearly 300 relief camps set up along river embankments and in schools, the chief minister’s office said.

With the weather situation deteriorating, the state government has cancelled leave for employees, while schools and other educational institutions remained closed on Monday.

Depression moves towards Jharkhand

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-north Odisha coast intensified into a depression by 5.30 am on Monday.

The system was located over coastal West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh, around 80 km west-southwest of Satkhira in Bangladesh, 160 km southeast of Bankura in West Bengal and 180 km northeast of Balasore in Odisha.