Odisha floods: Over 95,000 evacuated as six districts remain grim

The flood situation in six districts of Odisha remained grim on Saturday, with relentless rain swelling rivers and forcing authorities to move more than 95,000 people from vulnerable, low-lying areas to safer locations.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), around 2.70 lakh people across 503 villages in 52 blocks of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Kendrapara have been affected by the floods. The Baitarani, Brahmani, Jalaka and Budhabalanga rivers and their tributaries have inundated large stretches, while the rising Subarnarekha has intensified the crisis in Balasore.

The administration has stepped up rescue and relief operations as rain continues across northern Odisha. Although water levels in some rivers have begun to recede, several remain close to or above danger marks.

Disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said 95,206 people had been shifted to 226 relief camps, where they are being provided cooked food, drinking water, sanitation, lighting and medical care. Special provisions have been made for children, pregnant women, elderly people and persons with disabilities.