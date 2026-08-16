Odisha floods: Over 95,000 evacuated as six districts remain grim
According to SEOC, around 2.70 lakh people in 503 villages across six districts have been affected by floods
The flood situation in six districts of Odisha remained grim on Saturday, with relentless rain swelling rivers and forcing authorities to move more than 95,000 people from vulnerable, low-lying areas to safer locations.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), around 2.70 lakh people across 503 villages in 52 blocks of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Kendrapara have been affected by the floods. The Baitarani, Brahmani, Jalaka and Budhabalanga rivers and their tributaries have inundated large stretches, while the rising Subarnarekha has intensified the crisis in Balasore.
The administration has stepped up rescue and relief operations as rain continues across northern Odisha. Although water levels in some rivers have begun to recede, several remain close to or above danger marks.
Disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said 95,206 people had been shifted to 226 relief camps, where they are being provided cooked food, drinking water, sanitation, lighting and medical care. Special provisions have been made for children, pregnant women, elderly people and persons with disabilities.
Free kitchens are operating in affected areas, while dry rations and other essential supplies are being distributed. The government has deployed 118 response teams for rescue, relief and emergency operations, with additional teams kept on standby.
The situation in Balasore remains particularly precarious. The Subarnarekha crossed its danger mark of 10.36 metres at Rajghat in Jaleswar, reaching 10.48 metres at noon. Officials expected the river to rise further to 10.60 metres by 10 pm. As many as 331 villages across 80 gram panchayats in Jaleswar and Baliapal blocks are under close watch.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low-pressure area over southeast Jharkhand and adjoining regions had weakened. However, another low-pressure area is likely to develop over the north Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours, raising the prospect of further rain. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea along the Odisha-West Bengal coasts and the north Bay of Bengal.
In Keonjhar, heavy rain triggered a landslide at Kanjipani Ghat, disrupting traffic on National Highway-49. Soil, rocks and uprooted trees spilled onto the highway, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) clearing the route before another landslide struck around 11 pm.
Meanwhile, the latest available reporting shows that northern Odisha remains vulnerable to renewed flooding as major rivers continue to respond to rainfall in their upper catchments.
With more rain in the forecast and river levels being monitored round the clock, authorities remain on alert across the affected districts, wary that the floodwaters could yet deepen the distress in the state’s northern belt.
With PTI inputs