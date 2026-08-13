Heavy rain lashes Odisha, IMD issues ‘red warning’ for entire state

Odisha remained under a severe weather alert on Thursday as heavy rain battered several parts of the state over the past 24 hours, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red warning for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

The weather system over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area and is moving northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal towards Jharkhand. The IMD said the system is likely to concentrate into a depression within the next 12 hours.

The weather system is expected to continue influencing Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, triggering a widespread wet spell.

Balasore records over 230 mm rainfall

Several areas of Odisha received exceptionally heavy rainfall. According to the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Bhograi in Balasore recorded the highest rainfall at 236 mm, followed by 230 mm at Shyamakhuntam, 215 mm at Baripada in Mayurbhanj and 204 mm at Rajghat in Balasore.

Balasore town recorded 137 mm of rain by 5.30 am on Thursday, while very heavy rainfall was also reported from the Similipal Hills in Mayurbhanj.

The downpour has caused a sharp rise in the water levels of the Budhabalanga and Jalaka rivers, while large parts of Balasore town were waterlogged, officials said.