Seven dead, several missing as flash floods hit Nepal; rescue operations on

At least seven people have been confirmed dead after a sudden and devastating flash flood swept through the Bhotekoshi River in Nepal’s Rasuwa district on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction across settlements, markets, roads and hydropower infrastructure near the China border. The disaster has triggered a large-scale search-and-rescue operation as authorities race to locate those still missing.

The Nepali Army said at least 25 people had been rescued by Wednesday afternoon, while the army, Armed Police Force (APF) and Nepal Police have been mobilised across the affected areas. Multiple helicopters have been deployed for rescue and relief operations, with medical teams also being sent to the flood-hit region.

The flood struck the Timure and Syabrubesi areas of Rasuwa, with water entering the Bhotekoshi from the Tibet side of the border. Authorities have yet to establish the precise cause, although officials said satellite imagery showed significant rainfall on the Tibetan side and are also examining the possibility that a landslide may have temporarily blocked a river before the water surged downstream.

The disaster has also left several security personnel unaccounted for. The latest reports from The Kathmandu Post say nine APF personnel stationed at Timure, near the Nepal-China border, are missing. Police posts and other security installations in Timure, Syabrubesi and Rasuwagadhi have also suffered damage.