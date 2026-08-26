Seven dead, several missing as flash floods hit Nepal; rescue operations on
Disaster has triggered a large-scale search-and-rescue operation as authorities race to locate those still missing
At least seven people have been confirmed dead after a sudden and devastating flash flood swept through the Bhotekoshi River in Nepal’s Rasuwa district on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction across settlements, markets, roads and hydropower infrastructure near the China border. The disaster has triggered a large-scale search-and-rescue operation as authorities race to locate those still missing.
The Nepali Army said at least 25 people had been rescued by Wednesday afternoon, while the army, Armed Police Force (APF) and Nepal Police have been mobilised across the affected areas. Multiple helicopters have been deployed for rescue and relief operations, with medical teams also being sent to the flood-hit region.
The flood struck the Timure and Syabrubesi areas of Rasuwa, with water entering the Bhotekoshi from the Tibet side of the border. Authorities have yet to establish the precise cause, although officials said satellite imagery showed significant rainfall on the Tibetan side and are also examining the possibility that a landslide may have temporarily blocked a river before the water surged downstream.
The disaster has also left several security personnel unaccounted for. The latest reports from The Kathmandu Post say nine APF personnel stationed at Timure, near the Nepal-China border, are missing. Police posts and other security installations in Timure, Syabrubesi and Rasuwagadhi have also suffered damage.
The scale of destruction extends well beyond Rasuwa. Floodwaters have swept through parts of Nuwakot and damaged homes, bridges and other infrastructure. A 42-kilometre road linking Betrawati in Nuwakot with the Rasuwagadhi border crossing has been damaged at multiple points, while several concrete bridges have reportedly been washed away, disrupting a key trade route to China.
Several hydropower projects have also been affected. Residents reported extensive damage around Syabrubesi, while floodwaters swept away one hydropower project and damaged others, including the Chilime project. The situation downstream remains a major concern. Authorities have warned communities along the Trishuli River to move away from riverbanks and vulnerable settlements as floodwaters continue downstream. Officials have also raised concerns about possible disruption along major road links, including the Prithvi Highway and the Muglin-Narayanghat route.
Prime Minister Balendra Shah has directed government agencies to intensify rescue and relief efforts. The Nepali Army, APF and Nepal Police have been deployed, while the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority has been activated. Medical teams, ambulances, the Nepal Scouts and the Red Cross are also being mobilised to support those affected.
Shah has urged residents in downstream areas to move to safer locations and said authorities are using phone calls and SMS alerts to warn communities at risk. Helicopters have been placed on standby, while private helicopter operators have also been asked to remain ready for rescue operations.
The full extent of the devastation remains unclear, with authorities still assessing casualties and infrastructure damage. As rescue teams continue their search, officials have urged people living along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers to remain vigilant and move to higher ground if necessary.
The flood is a developing disaster, and the casualty figures and damage assessment may rise as rescue teams reach areas that remain difficult to access.
With IANS inputs