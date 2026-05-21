'We seek forgiveness from entire Hindu community’: Accused in Varanasi Ganga iftar case granted bail

Observing that the accused had shown “genuine remorse” by tendering an unconditional apology for the act attributed to them, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to six Muslim men arrested in the Varanasi Ganga iftar case. In an affidavit before the court, the applicants said they sought forgiveness “from the entire Hindu community” and pledged lifelong respect for Mother Ganga.

Justice Rajiv Lochan Shukla granted bail to the six accused after noting that eight co-accused in the same FIR (First Information Report) had already been granted similar relief on 15 May. With the latest order, all 14 accused in the case have now secured bail.

The six applicants — Danish Saifi, Noor Islam, Amir Kaifi, Mahfooz Alam, Mohammad Alam and Mohammad Avval — had been in jail since 17 March.

In the affidavit reproduced in part by the court, the applicants stated that they sincerely respected Mother Ganga and the Hindu faith and sought forgiveness from those whose sentiments may have been hurt.

“The applicant sincerely respects Mother Ganga and the Hindu religion from the heart. The applicant is deeply hurt by the incident mentioned in the above case and with folded hands seeks forgiveness from the entire Hindu community, as well as followers of all other religions for whom Mother Ganga is a centre of faith,” the affidavit said.