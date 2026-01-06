Day after SC bail, Delhi court orders bond verification for four riots accused

A Delhi court on Tuesday passed an unusual and rarely invoked order, directing the police to verify bail bonds and surety documents submitted by four of the five accused who were on Monday, 5 January granted bail by the Supreme Court in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case — a step that delayed their release by at least a day.

The order came a day after the Supreme Court granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad, while refusing similar relief to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

Additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai accepted bail bonds of Rs 2 lakh each, along with two local sureties of the same amount submitted by Fatima, Haider, Rehman and Khan. However, instead of ordering their immediate release — the usual practice once bonds are furnished — the court directed the police to verify the documents by Wednesday, terming the step necessary before custody could be lifted.

The fifth accused, Shadab Ahmad, did not appear before the court to submit his bail bonds.

Legal observers noted that such verification orders are rare, particularly when the accused have earlier been granted interim bail and had already furnished sureties during that period. In this case, most of the accused had previously been out on interim bail, making the insistence on fresh verification an exception rather than the rule.

Haider's counsel M.N. Khan questioned the need for the exercise, pointing out that the surety was a close relative who lived at the same address as his client. Despite the objection, the court stood by its direction and listed the matter for further proceedings on 7 January.