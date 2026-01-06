Broken judicial system: Saket Gokhale on denial of bail to Umar, Sharjeel

The Supreme Court’s refusal to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam is nothing short of an indictment of India’s justice system, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale said on Tuesday, accusing the Centre of weaponising draconian laws to imprison those it finds inconvenient.

In a blistering post on X, Gokhale said the continued incarceration of Khalid and Imam — despite their trials not having even begun — laid bare what he described as a “broken judicial system” where accusations by the State are treated as proof, and liberty becomes collateral damage.

“There cannot be a presumption of guilt in cases like Umar’s and Sharjeel’s, where trial hasn’t even begun,” Gokhale said, warning that constitutional guarantees mean little if courts fail to defend them. “The Constitution is only as good as the paper it’s written on unless its values are upheld by courts,” he added, calling such judicial failures nothing less than a collapse of democracy and society itself.

Gokhale accused the Modi government of routinely invoking laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to lock up critics and dissidents. “That’s the nature of an authoritarian State,” he said, adding pointedly that while such tendencies may not be new in Indian politics, it is the judiciary alone that has the power — and responsibility — to stop them.

Recalling recent rulings, the TMC MP noted that some Supreme Court benches had attempted to push back. He cited judgments by Justices Abhay Oka and Augustine Masih, which reaffirmed that bail must be the norm, not the exception, even in UAPA cases. Other benches, he said, had tried “bit by bit” to blunt the harshest edges of the PMLA within the limits of judicial power.