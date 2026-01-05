Delhi riots: Bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, 3 others subject to 11 stringent conditions

The Supreme Court of India on Monday granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, while imposing 11 strict conditions governing their movement, conduct and public activity.

The five activists are accused in a larger conspiracy case linked to the communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi in February 2020. While allowing their bail pleas, the top court placed extensive safeguards to ensure their availability for trial and prevent any influence on the proceedings.

Key bail conditions

Among the conditions imposed by the Supreme Court are the following:

Each appellant must execute a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with two local sureties of the same amount to the satisfaction of the trial court.

The appellants must remain within the National Capital Territory of Delhi and cannot travel outside without prior permission of the trial court, with reasons for travel to be examined strictly on merit.

All appellants must surrender their passports before the trial court or file an affidavit stating that they do not possess one. Immigration authorities have been directed not to allow them to leave the country without court permission.

Monitoring and reporting requirements

The court also imposed stringent monitoring measures: