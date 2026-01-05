Delhi riots: Bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, 3 others subject to 11 stringent conditions
Apex court directs weekly police reporting, travel restrictions, media gag; warns bail can be cancelled for any violation
The Supreme Court of India on Monday granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, while imposing 11 strict conditions governing their movement, conduct and public activity.
The five activists are accused in a larger conspiracy case linked to the communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi in February 2020. While allowing their bail pleas, the top court placed extensive safeguards to ensure their availability for trial and prevent any influence on the proceedings.
Key bail conditions
Among the conditions imposed by the Supreme Court are the following:
Each appellant must execute a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with two local sureties of the same amount to the satisfaction of the trial court.
The appellants must remain within the National Capital Territory of Delhi and cannot travel outside without prior permission of the trial court, with reasons for travel to be examined strictly on merit.
All appellants must surrender their passports before the trial court or file an affidavit stating that they do not possess one. Immigration authorities have been directed not to allow them to leave the country without court permission.
Monitoring and reporting requirements
The court also imposed stringent monitoring measures:
The appellants must furnish their current residential addresses, contact numbers and email IDs to the investigating officer and the trial court, and provide at least seven days’ prior notice for any change.
Each appellant must personally appear twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays between 10 am and 12 noon — before the Station House Officer of the Crime Branch at Police Headquarters, Jai Singh Marg, New Delhi, to mark attendance.
The SHO has been directed to maintain a separate attendance register for each appellant and submit a monthly compliance report to the trial court.
Restrictions on speech, association and conduct
The apex court imposed broad restrictions on public activity and communication:
The appellants are barred from contacting, influencing or intimidating any witness, or associating with any group or organisation connected with the subject matter of the FIR or final report.
They have been prohibited from making, publishing or disseminating any statement or content related to the case or its participants in print, electronic or social media until the conclusion of the trial.
The appellants cannot participate in or attend any programme, rally, meeting or gathering, whether physical or virtual, nor circulate posters, banners, handbills or any material in any form during the pendency of the trial.
In addition, the court directed the appellants to fully cooperate with the trial, appear on every date of hearing unless exempted by the trial court, and avoid any conduct that could delay proceedings.
The Supreme Court further warned that the appellants must maintain peace and good behaviour. In the event of any offence or violation of bail conditions during the trial, the prosecution has been granted liberty to seek cancellation of bail, which the trial court will consider on its merits.
The detailed conditions underscore the court’s attempt to balance personal liberty with the interests of justice in a case involving serious allegations under the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy.
