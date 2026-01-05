Delhi riots: SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; grants relief to 5 others
The Bench held that prosecution material showed a prima facie case against Khalid and Imam, triggering the UAPA bar on bail
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the alleged “larger conspiracy” case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, while granting relief to five other accused who have spent over five years in custody.
A Bench of justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B. Varale held that the prosecution material disclosed a prima facie case against Khalid and Imam, attracting the statutory bar on bail under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA.
The court observed that the evidence suggested their alleged involvement in planning, mobilisation and issuing strategic directions, placing them on a “qualitatively different footing” from the other accused.
At the same time, the apex court granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed, stressing that bail pleas must be assessed individually based on the degree of alleged culpability.
The ruling follows the Supreme Court reserving verdict on 10 December on petitions challenging the Delhi High Court’s earlier refusal of bail, which had held that a prima facie UAPA case was made out.
With IANS inputs
