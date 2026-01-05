Delhi riots: SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; grants relief to 5 others

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the alleged “larger conspiracy” case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, while granting relief to five other accused who have spent over five years in custody.

A Bench of justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B. Varale held that the prosecution material disclosed a prima facie case against Khalid and Imam, attracting the statutory bar on bail under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA.