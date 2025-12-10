Delhi riots: SC reserves verdict on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

The riots occurred against the backdrop of widespread protests against the CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act) and the NRC (National Register of Citizens).

According to the prosecution, the accused used these protests as a “cover” to create a coordinated network that allegedly fuelled the violence.

The activists have been charged under multiple provisions of the UAPA and the erstwhile IPC (Indian Penal Code), with investigators alleging they were the 'masterminds' who mobilised resources, orchestrated road blockades and disseminated inflammatory messages.

Defence calls case ‘fabricated’

Senior lawyers appearing for the accused argued that the prosecution has failed to establish any concrete evidence linking their clients to acts of violence. They submitted that speeches, WhatsApp messages and protest calls relied upon by the police fall squarely within the ambit of lawful dissent.

Counsel for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam maintained that the invocation of UAPA was excessive and disproportionate, stressing that prolonged incarceration without trial amounts to punishment before conviction.

They also highlighted the slow pace of the trial — with hundreds of witnesses and voluminous charge sheets — and argued that denial of bail practically ensures indefinite detention.

After hearing all parties, the Supreme Court reserved its judgment, signalling that the much-awaited verdict — one with significant implications for UAPA jurisprudence and the boundaries of protest — will be delivered in due course.

It is important to mention that both Imam and Khalid have spent more than five years in jail so far. Imam surrendered to Delhi Police on 28 January 2020 after being booked in sedition and UAPA-linked cases and Khalid

With PTI inputs