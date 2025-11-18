2020 Delhi riots were ‘pre-planned’, says police in SC and opposes bail for Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

Mehta argued that the accused were themselves responsible for the delay in trial. “We are ready to complete the trial in six months, but for every charge, the accused argue for five years,” he said, adding that photographs recovered from their devices purportedly showed meetings where conspiracy was hatched.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju said the accused could not seek parity with activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha, who secured bail in 2021, as the Supreme Court had clarified that their orders could not be treated as precedent. He also criticised the Delhi High Court’s May 2024 order granting statutory bail to Imam under Section 436-A CrPC, arguing that UAPA’s stricter bail conditions override CrPC provisions.

The bench noted that there was no change in circumstances to revisit earlier rejections of Khalid’s bail. The hearing will resume on 20 November.

Khalid, who has been in jail since 2020, has denied all charges and argued there is no evidence linking him to violence. The Delhi High Court had earlier refused bail to nine accused, observing that “conspiratorial” violence under the guise of protest cannot be permitted. While affirming the right to peaceful protest under Article 19, the court had held that such rights are subject to reasonable restrictions.

The accused maintain their innocence and say they have been prosecuted for their political views rather than any unlawful action.