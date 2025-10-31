No evidence linking me to 2020 Delhi riots violence: Umar Khalid to SC

Before the Supreme Court on Friday, 31 October, the long shadows of the February 2020 Delhi riots once again returned to the fore — this time through impassioned pleas for liberty. Activist Umar Khalid, incarcerated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), sought bail while insisting there exists “not a shred of evidence” tying him to the violence that scarred the national capital.

Appearing for Khalid, senior advocate Kapil Sibal told a bench of justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria that neither funds, nor weapons, nor any material proof had been recovered to suggest his client’s complicity.

“There are 751 FIRs — I am named in one. If it’s a conspiracy, it’s a curious one,” Sibal quipped, adding that Khalid was not even in Delhi when the riots broke out. “No witness statement connects him to any act of violence,” he stressed, noting that the activist deserved bail on grounds of parity with Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, and Asif Iqbal Tanha — all granted relief in 2021.

Sibal also contested the Delhi High Court’s observation that Khalid’s Amravati speech was “inflammatory.” “It’s on YouTube — a speech about Gandhian values, not violence,” he said.