SC slams Delhi Police for not replying to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam bail pleas

The Supreme Court on Monday, 27 October, refused to grant Delhi Police additional time to file counter-affidavits in connection with bail pleas filed by several accused in the Delhi riots “larger conspiracy” case, observing that sufficient time had already been given.

A bench comprising justice Aravind Kumar and justice N.V. Anjaria rejected the police’s request for a two-week extension and instead directed that the counter-affidavit be filed before the next hearing, scheduled for Friday.

LiveLaw reported that at the outset, additional solicitor general (ASG) S.V. Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, sought more time to file the response. The bench, however, noted that it had previously set clear timelines for the case. “We have given you enough time. You may be appearing for the first time, but last time we said we will hear the matter on October 27 and dispose of it,” Justice Kumar remarked.

Questioning the need for further delay, Justice Kumar asked, “What is the question of a counter-affidavit in a bail matter?” When the ASG sought two weeks to file the response, the bench replied, “You file the counter, but we will not give you two weeks.” Even a request for one week was declined.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A.M. Singhvi, representing the petitioners, highlighted the prolonged incarceration of their clients. “They have been behind bars for over five years,” Sibal noted, while Singhvi added that the issue at hand was the delay in trial proceedings, which should not be compounded by further postponements.

Justice Kumar observed, “After all, it is a matter of bail… five years they have completed.” The bench also urged the prosecution to consider the broader implications of continued detention. “See also, Mr Raju, examine if you can think of coming out with something,” Justice Kumar said, hinting at the possibility of considering bail on grounds of delay.