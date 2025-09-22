Delhi riots case: SC notices to police on bail pleas of Khalid, Imam, others

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Delhi Police to file its response on the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider, all accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) of conspiring in the February 2020 Delhi riots. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria issued notice and posted the matter for 27 October.

The case, for many, is now emblematic of how legal procedure itself can serve as a form of punishment. The accused have been behind bars for more than five years without trial, as hearings meander through adjournments, recusals and shifting judicial schedules.

On Monday, Justice Kumar explained that the matter could not be heard last week because Justice Manmohan, originally on the bench, had recused owing to a past professional association with senior advocate Kapil Sibal. Such recusals are routine, but for those in prolonged detention, they add to the steady accumulation of lost years.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Fatima, pressed for interim bail on the ground that the petitioners were students who had already spent over half-a-decade in custody. The bench, however, indicated it would prefer to decide the main bail petitions rather than grant temporary relief. This approach, though legally sound, effectively means that the activists remain incarcerated until yet another round of arguments, filings, and judicial consideration is complete.