Two minutes to injustice: Delhi HC bail denial to Khalid, others raises troubling questions

On Tuesday, 2 September, Delhi High Court dismissed in one sweeping stroke the bail pleas of nine activists and community leaders accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. The petitioners — Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi, Athar Khan, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, and Shadab Ahmed — have been imprisoned for nearly five years under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The dismissal reportedly lasted less than two minutes — some accounts say 29 seconds. For many, this brevity captured the essence of what critics call a travesty of justice. As one observer remarked, “If justice is supposed to be blind, yesterday’s courtroom scene suggested it was not merely blindfolded, but indifferent.”



The principle turned upside down

India’s criminal jurisprudence rests on a foundational principle: bail is the rule, jail the exception. This doctrine, affirmed repeatedly by the Supreme Court, is meant to protect personal liberty against arbitrary detention. Yet in the case of Khalid and the others, this principle has been inverted.

Despite no trial for over five years, and bail being denied multiple times by lower courts, the high court bench of Justices Shalinder Kaur and Navin Chawla upheld continued incarceration. The judges cited “prima facie grave” roles of the accused and stressed that “the interests and safety of society at large” outweighed the rights of individuals.

Supporters of the accused see this not as legal reasoning but “punishment by process” — where prolonged pre-trial detention itself becomes the penalty.



The blink-and-miss hearing

Eyewitnesses and reports agree on one striking detail: the dismissal was delivered in less time than it takes to read the names of the nine accused. The phrase “all the appeals are dismissed” echoed in the courtroom, sealing the fate of the prisoners without serious engagement with the arguments painstakingly advanced by the defence.