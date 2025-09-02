Dismay as Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

"Literally gasped when Justice Shailender Kaur pronounced 'all appeals dismissed'. The persons have been in jail for five years! Their bail pleas have gone through multiple benches, heard, re-heard, kept pending, and now, ultimately, dismissed in cold (sic)," exclaimed legal commentator Saurav Das on Tuesday afternoon after a bench of Justices Naveen Chawla and Shalinder Kaur dismissed the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, among others.

A court watcher said, “Between the judges saying 'all appeals dismissed' and the solicitor-general saying "grateful to your lordships, extremely grateful", there was a three-second silence and in that silence, you could hear the sound of all our collective hope of fairness and justice being shattered.”

Constitutional expert Gautam Bhatia, too, did not mince his words. “One of the worst judicial injustices in recent times, now perpetuated for indefinitely longer. The cases against these people are built on foundations of smoke; to justify their imprisonment without trial for 5+ years, on each occasion, court judgments lack all reason,” he posted on X.

Supreme Court lawyer Anas Tanveer fumed, “This is sheer injustice. Exasperated doesn’t even begin to cover it. Bail denied when trial hasn’t even started, 5+ years behind bars with no case to stand on. Hoped the bench would see reason…,”

All appeals dismissed, pronounced Justice Kaur while turning down the bail pleas filed by Khalid, Imam and seven other accused in the 2020 Delhi riots "larger conspiracy" case. The other accused include Athar Khan, Khalid Saifi, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima and Shadab Ahmed.