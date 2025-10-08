Delhi riots case: Umar Khalid challenges conspiracy theory, cites lack of proof

Senior counsel for Umar Khalid told court on Wednesday that his client was not present at an alleged meeting said to form the basis of the larger conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi riots, while also challenging several other allegations made by prosecution.

The argument came before additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai, as Khalid’s lawyer, senior advocate Trideep Pais, strongly opposed the framing of charges against him.

“I was not present in the main meeting where I supposedly conspired,” Pais asserted, further noting that call detail records (CDRs) purportedly support Khalid’s claim of absence.

Prosecution witnesses have alleged that the conspiracy was hatched in that meeting. But Pais countered that no recoveries have been made from Khalid, nor does the charge sheet allege that he raised or received funds linked to the alleged wider conspiracy. These are critical points in his defence, according to Pais.

Last month, his lawyer described Khalid’s continued detention as being held in custody over “a joke of an FIR”, which he argued “did not have the sanctity of law”. The defence insists that the legal basis for charges against him is flawed.

Khalid has been in custody since his arrest on 13 September 2020. He is one of twenty accused in the case, the others including activists Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi, and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain.

They have all been booked for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy that allegedly incited the northeast Delhi communal violence in February 2020.