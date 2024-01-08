Uttarakhand: Dip in rainfall, sunshine hours in Terai may threaten crops, say scientists

The Terai region of Uttarakhand has recorded a significant reduction in rainfall and a noticeable shift in temperature patterns over a 40-year period starting from 1981, and this might negatively impact crop production in the area, according to new research.

The research conducted by scientists at the G.B. Pant University of Agriculture & Technology in Uttarakhand found that the minimum temperature in the region has risen noticeably, while the maximum temperature has not changed significantly, indicating a narrowing temperature range.

This shift could cause crops to mature prematurely, leading to reduced crop yields, according to the study published in the Mausam Journal of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) last week.