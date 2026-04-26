A silent crisis: scorching heat, rising UVI

While north and central India saw unseasonal April showers this year, south India is facing a formidable environmental challenge: scorching heat coupled with rising ultraviolet (UV) radiation and surface ozone levels. Unlike the dry heatwave in the north, the combination of rising heat, humidity and dangerous UV rays in south India signals a looming health emergency.

In Kerala, the sharp rise in UV radiation has prompted the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) to issue an orange alert in six districts cautioning the public against prolonged exposure to direct sunlight. Latest data show a UV index level of 8 in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Kollam and Palakkad — high enough to pose serious health risks. Authorities warn that direct sun exposure in these areas could cause sunburn, skin disorders and eye ailments.

In Bengaluru, the city’s afternoon UV index has surged to 13, classified as ‘extreme’ by World Health Organization (WHO) standards. This rapid jump — from 10 to 13 in just two days in the third week of April — is a worrying development. Similarly, Chennai has recorded UV levels as high as 13 around noon. Understanding these extreme indices is vital for residents to protect their skin and overall health in a tropical city with year-round sun exposure.

Chennai versus other cities

A quick scan (see table below) highlights how UV exposure in Chennai compares with other major cities across India. This comparison helps travellers and residents better understand regional sun intensity and plan outdoor activities with sun safety in mind.