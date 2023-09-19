Six of nine planetary boundaries now exceeded: Study

Human activities are increasingly impacting the planet and, thereby, increasing the risk of triggering dramatic changes in overall Earth conditions, a study that updates the planetary boundary framework shows.

The nine "planetary boundaries" represent components of the global environment that regulate stability and livability of the planet for people, the researchers said.

The degree of breaching of the safe boundary levels is caused by human-driven activities impacting the components, they said.

The planetary boundaries framework applies the newest scientific understanding of the functioning of the Earth system to identify a "safe operating space" for humanity. It proposes limits for the extent to which human activities can be allowed to impact critical processes without risk of potentially triggering irreversible changes in the Earth conditions that support us.