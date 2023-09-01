G20 summit: Guterres to give messages of global financial reform, fighting climate change

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced on Thursday that he will be going to the G20 summit in New Delhi carrying the messages of global financial reform and fighting climate change as he takes a swing through four international summits ahead of next month's high-level UN meetings.

G20 countries, as the world’s biggest economies, "need to look seriously into reform of global financial institutions, rules and frameworks, to adapt them to today’s realities and more effectively enable developing countries to access the resources they need to invest in the (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)", he said.

"They account for 80 per cent" of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions and "as climate chaos gathers pace, the world is looking to them", he said.