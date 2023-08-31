China yet to confirm Xi Jinping's in-person presence at G20 summit

India has not yet received any confirmation on Chinese president Xi Jinping's in-person participation at the upcoming G20 summit, those familiar with the matter said on Thursday, 31 August amid reports that he is unlikely to travel to New Delhi.

A majority of G20 leaders, including US president Joe Biden, French president Emmanuel Macron, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese premier Shinzo Abe and Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, have already confirmed their participation in the summit, while Russian president Vladimir Putin has conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it will not be possible for him to travel to India.

India is hosting the G20 summit in New Delhi on 9 and 10 September.