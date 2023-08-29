New Chinese map adds to India’s embarrassment ahead of G20 summit

There are no changes in the map that China released on Monday from the previous year. The 2023 map once again shows Aksai Chin, which home minister Amit Shah had famously announced would be wrested back from China, and Arunachal Pradesh as Chinese territory.

China has stuck to its old position. It protests every time the Dalai Lama visits Arunachal Pradesh. It had also protested when Arunachal Pradesh hosted a meeting related to the G20 summit earlier this year. Thus, there are no surprises there.

But the new map, released days before the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 9-10, 2023, which Xi Jin Ping is expected to attend, and days after the BRICS summit in South Africa, where China and Russia dominated the show, has come at an embarrassing time for the Narendra Modi government.