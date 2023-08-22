India-China agree not to build new posts along LAC

Mutually agreeing that no new posts are constructed in close proximity to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and identifying specific limits of patrolling, were some of the issues discussed in the Major General-level talks held between India and China at Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) and Chushul, as per media sources.

The discussions also included not increasing troops by both countries along the LAC.

Sources said that both the countries have agreed to refrain from violating any airspace by drones, defining 'boundaries' of patrolling, exchanging prior information about each other's patrols, strictly following border protocols and where troops from both sides have been reduced since maintaining the integrity of such buffer zones.