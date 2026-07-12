Southern California wildfire rages through heat wave as evacuations ordered

A fast-growing wildfire in Southern California has intensified under a punishing heat wave, expanding to nearly 2,700 acres (about 10.9 square kilometres) on Saturday and forcing authorities to issue evacuation orders and warnings in nearby communities.

The blaze, known as the Summit Fire, was first reported around 1 pm local time on Friday near Llano, a small community located along the border of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), the fire remained completely uncontained as of Saturday morning.

Firefighters are battling the flames from both the ground and the sky, with crews navigating steep and rugged terrain that has made access difficult. Helicopters have been deployed to provide aerial support as emergency teams work to contain the rapidly spreading blaze.

The fire erupted as Southern California endured a spell of extreme heat, with temperatures climbing close to 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius) on Friday. A heat advisory remains in place across much of the region through Tuesday morning, adding to concerns that hot, dry conditions could accelerate the spread of wildfires.