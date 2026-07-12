Southern California wildfire rages through heat wave as evacuations ordered
Firefighters battle the blaze on the ground and from the air amid challenging terrain
A fast-growing wildfire in Southern California has intensified under a punishing heat wave, expanding to nearly 2,700 acres (about 10.9 square kilometres) on Saturday and forcing authorities to issue evacuation orders and warnings in nearby communities.
The blaze, known as the Summit Fire, was first reported around 1 pm local time on Friday near Llano, a small community located along the border of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), the fire remained completely uncontained as of Saturday morning.
Firefighters are battling the flames from both the ground and the sky, with crews navigating steep and rugged terrain that has made access difficult. Helicopters have been deployed to provide aerial support as emergency teams work to contain the rapidly spreading blaze.
The fire erupted as Southern California endured a spell of extreme heat, with temperatures climbing close to 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius) on Friday. A heat advisory remains in place across much of the region through Tuesday morning, adding to concerns that hot, dry conditions could accelerate the spread of wildfires.
Officials have warned that the combination of prolonged drought, rising temperatures and parched vegetation has created a dangerous environment for fast-moving fires. Vegetation growth during earlier wetter periods has also added to the available fuel as plants dry out under relentless summer heat.
The latest blaze comes after several wildfires burned across the state earlier in June, including fires reported in Riverside, Kern and San Diego counties. Fire authorities have cautioned that the months ahead could bring above-average wildfire activity.
The growing threat has prompted California officials to rethink traditional terminology, with authorities increasingly moving away from the phrase “fire season” and describing wildfire risks as a year-round challenge.
"It does back up the need for us to utilise the term peak 'fire year' rather than the antiquated 'fire season' that we used to use," said David Acuna, a battalion chief with CAL FIRE.
According to CAL FIRE data, 2,584 wildfires have scorched more than 79,690 acres across California so far this year, destroying 25 structures. No fatalities have been reported.
As firefighters continue their battle against the Summit Fire, officials are urging residents in affected areas to remain alert and follow evacuation instructions, warning that shifting winds, extreme heat and dry landscapes could complicate containment efforts.
With IANS inputs