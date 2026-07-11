Deadly wildfire rips through southern Spain, killing 12 as 23 remain missing

Emergency crews in south-eastern Spain are battling to contain one of the deadliest wildfires in the country's history, with at least 12 people killed and 23 others missing as flames tear through parts of Almería province.

Hundreds of firefighters and emergency specialists have been deployed around the village of Bédar, where the deaths have been reported. Spanish authorities said four Britons were among those killed.

Officials in the Los Gallardos area have warned that the death toll could rise, amid fears that more foreign nationals, including Britons, may be among the victims.

The wildfire spread rapidly on Thursday afternoon as temperatures hovered around 40 degrees Celsius, with extremely dry ground and powerful winds fuelling the flames.

The blaze comes as a sustained heatwave is triggering wildfires across southern Europe, particularly in Spain, France and Portugal.

Four victims were found in a burnt-out car. Antonio Sanz, Andalusia's health and emergencies minister, said they were believed to be "of British origin", noting that the vehicle had a steering wheel on the right.

No further details about their identities have been released.

Sanz said the rapidly spreading wildfire had created an extremely complex emergency and suggested that the majority, or possibly all, of those killed could be foreign nationals.

Lucinda Curtois, who arrived in Spain with her partner Riyaz Cheytan and their teenage children for a holiday on Thursday, described the dramatic escape from Bédar.

"It was almost like there was a mushroom cloud of smoke, it was like a bomb had gone off," she said.

Curtois said she feared at least two other British nationals had been killed after apparently trying to flee their home on foot.