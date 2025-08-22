Spain’s devastating wildfires highlight rising climate threats across Europe, experts warn

The wildfires tearing through Spain this summer are a stark reminder of the escalating risks posed by climate change, and a warning that northern and central Europe are unlikely to be spared in the years ahead, a leading Spanish climatologist has cautioned.

“This is a warning to countries that have traditionally enjoyed temperate, cool summers... because these conditions of intense heat will increase in latitude and will reach these countries,” Javier Martin-Vide, climatologist and professor of physical geography at the University of Barcelona, told Xinhua.

Scale of destruction

According to the European Forest Fire Information System, wildfires have destroyed 403,171 hectares of land in Spain so far in 2025. Strikingly, almost 350,000 hectares of that total were lost in just the past fortnight, coinciding with a punishing heatwave that gripped the country from early August.

Authorities say the country is experiencing its most severe wildfire season in more than two decades, with more than 20 large blazes still active, primarily in the north-western provinces of Orense, Zamora and Leon. The interior ministry reported that over 33,000 residents have been forced to evacuate, while at least four people — three of them firefighters — have lost their lives.

Climate models raise alarms

Martin-Vide said climate models point to worsening conditions in the decades ahead, with extreme summer temperatures likely to become far more common across the continent. “Adaptation is key to reducing the risk,” he explained, noting that parts of central and northern Europe – where societies are less accustomed to coping with extreme heat – may in future face summer temperatures above 40°C.