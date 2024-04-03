Special diet plans, sprinklers for Delhi zoo animals to beat summer blues

With summer around the corner, the National Zoological Park has taken measures to help animals survive the extreme heat by adjusting their diet plans and installing water sprinklers.

"To ensure animals are comfortable during the prevailing heat, authorities will implement a slew of summer arrangements. In the first place, we will fill the ponds in the zoo area so animals can immerse themselves multiple times a day," an official at the zoo told PTI.

With the mercury expected to soar in the coming months, the authorities are adding regular baths in the animals' routine and installing water sprinklers this month to provide them relief, he said.

Assessing the situation in May and June, fans and coolers will also be installed accordingly, he added.

According to the weather department, heatwaves are likely to occur in the national capital in May and June.

"Animals, mainly carnivores, suffer the most from the rising mercury. So we have ensured a proper summer diet, adequate water and shade for such animals," a senior zoo official said.

"We will make adjustments to the animals' diet plan according to the weather conditions. Rising temperature increases the respiration rate of animals, especially the carnivores. So diet restrictions are made accordingly. During the summer, dietary intake of carnivorous animals is usually cut down by 1 to 2 kg,” he said.