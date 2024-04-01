Asola Bhatti: What's the new 10-year plan for the only wildlife sanctuary in Delhi?
"Replication of successful models like Sanjay Gandhi National Park will be in focus to live fearlessly with the leopard population," remarked Delhi’s chief wildlife warden
The Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary is set to embark on a new decade-long management plan, with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) leading the charge. The focus of the plan, to be ready by next year, will be on increasing the leopard population while simultaneously addressing the pressing issue of man-animal conflict, according to Delhi forest department officials, as per the Times of India and the Hindustan Times.
The current management plan, in force since 2015, will be replaced after its expiry next year in March, added the reprots.
"Man-animal conflict mitigation will be in special focus in the coming years. Replication of successful models like Sanjay Gandhi National Park will be in focus to live fearlessly with the leopard population," remarked Delhi’s Chief Wildlife Warden, Suneesh Buxy, as per TOI.
He added that the WII's groundwork, initiated this month, will delve into habitat assessment, camera trapping, and community engagement over the course of a year.
Additionally, the plan emphasises water and soil conservation measures while focusing on the restoration of degraded habitats and the protection of indigenous species,
Leopards, once a rarity, have seen a significant resurgence in Asola. In 2022, a report by the Bombay Natural History Society and the forest department revealed the presence of at least 8 leopards, with the possibility of more.
As per the Hindustan Times, in January 2023, another two cubs were captured on camera, indicating there may be as many as 10 leopards living in the sanctuary.
Dr. C.R. Babu, from the Centre for Environmental Management of Degraded Ecosystems (CEMDE), emphasised the importance of habitat restoration and community awareness.
“A management plan gives an insight into the predators and the prey present in the area and through it, one can maintain an ideal prey to predator balance. Habitat restoration is still required in parts of Asola, as the overall area was highly degraded when the sanctuary was formed. As habitat gets systematically restored, more herbivores like the spotted deer will naturally come, which in turn provides ample food for the leopards,” he said, as per the Hindustan Times report.
The Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary stands out among India's protected areas, as it displays the northeastern outliers of the Aravalli hill ranges.
As the sanctuary navigates its next phase of development, stakeholders remain optimistic that these proactive measures will ensure the preservation of Asola Bhatti's biodiversity and also foster peaceful cohabitation between humans and animals especially leopards.
