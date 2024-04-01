Asola Bhatti: What's the new 10-year plan for the only wildlife sanctuary in Delhi?

The Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary is set to embark on a new decade-long management plan, with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) leading the charge. The focus of the plan, to be ready by next year, will be on increasing the leopard population while simultaneously addressing the pressing issue of man-animal conflict, according to Delhi forest department officials, as per the Times of India and the Hindustan Times.

The current management plan, in force since 2015, will be replaced after its expiry next year in March, added the reprots.

"Man-animal conflict mitigation will be in special focus in the coming years. Replication of successful models like Sanjay Gandhi National Park will be in focus to live fearlessly with the leopard population," remarked Delhi’s Chief Wildlife Warden, Suneesh Buxy, as per TOI.

He added that the WII's groundwork, initiated this month, will delve into habitat assessment, camera trapping, and community engagement over the course of a year.

Additionally, the plan emphasises water and soil conservation measures while focusing on the restoration of degraded habitats and the protection of indigenous species,

Leopards, once a rarity, have seen a significant resurgence in Asola. In 2022, a report by the Bombay Natural History Society and the forest department revealed the presence of at least 8 leopards, with the possibility of more.