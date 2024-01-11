India's wildlife losses in 2023 reveal our staggering indifference

A tiger strayed into Atkona village near the Pilibhit tiger sanctuary in the early hours of 26 December 2023. Thousands of villagers gathered around to catch a glimpse of the tiger, who had parked himself on the wall of the village gurdwara. It was obvious from the ham-handed manner in which the workers of the Forest Department tranquilised the tiger and conducted the rescue operation that the poor animal was injured in the process, while video recordings revealed the extent to which it was disorientated by the noise and unruliness of the crowd of spectators.

This is but the latest example of how shoddily we treat our precious wildlife. Children are taught about the tiger being our national animal, with pride of place in our identity, etc. Its place on the ground, however, is given scant regard.

According to statistics compiled by the Wildlife Protection Society of India, we have lost 202 tigers between 1 January and 24 December 2023 — a huge jump from the 143 tiger deaths in 2022. The majority of tiger deaths in 2023 occurred because of poaching.

The most heart-rending news, though, was of six tiger cubs who died of starvation in the Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve while two adult tigers in the same reserve were poisoned, probably by poachers. These eight deaths took place in the span of one month, between 16 August and 19 September, as per details presented to the Rajya Sabha by environment and forest minister Bhupender Yadav in the winter session of Parliament.

Ironically, 2023 was the 50th year of Project Tiger. The golden jubilee was commemorated in April with much fanfare by prime minister Modi. But 2023 was a terrible year, and not only for the tiger: we lost 544 leopards.