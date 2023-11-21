UNEP warns of nearly 3°C global temperature rise, India contributes 5% of warming

CO2 emissions need to be cut rapidly

Global warming is caused largely by the greenhouse gas emissions released through burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas. In 1850, CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere were at about 288 parts per million (ppm) but that has grown to 422 ppm today as a result of industrialization.

The average global temperature has increased with CO2 concentration and is now at 1.2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. This year is on track to be the hottest ever recorded.

To keep to the 2 degrees Celcius Paris Agreement goal, predicted emissions from greenhouse gases like methane, CO2 and nitrous oxide, more commonly known as laughing gas, would need to fall by 28%.

According to the report there has been some progress. For example, when the Paris Agreement was adopted in 2015, emissions in 2030 were projected to increase by 16%. That figure has been cut to 3%.

But it's not enough to stop catastrophic extreme weather like that already being felt today, report leader author and senior advisor to CONCITO, Denmark's Green Think Tank, Anne Olhoff told DW.

"We're seeing droughts, we're seeing wildfires, and we're seeing that people are suffering. Basically, people are dying. People are being displaced in many places. So, all of that will become much, much worse that we know for sure," said Olhoff, adding that temperatures in certain regions could be twice as high as the global average.

"If it's 6 or 7 degrees warmer in certain parts of Africa ... it might actually make it impossible to live or to stay living where you're living currently," she said, adding that countries must act swiftly and decisively now "in terms of keeping 1.5 degrees alive."

It's not impossible to get back on the 42%-emissions-reduction track, but the world has "quite a massive task ahead," Olhoff continued.