Curbing CO2 alone not enough to prevent global warming: Study

Recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports have projected that decarbonising the energy system and shifting to clean energy in isolation could perversely cause temperatures to rise for a while because, in addition to CO2, fossil fuel emissions contain sulphate aerosols, which act to cool the climate for a very short time -- from days to weeks -- before they dissipate.



The new study accounts for this effect and concludes that focusing exclusively on reducing fossil fuel emissions could result in "weak, near-term warming", which could potentially cause temperatures to exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius level by 2035 and the 2 degrees Celsius threshold by 2050.



In contrast, reducing both CO2 and other climate pollutants simultaneously would significantly improve our chance of remaining below the 1.5 degree Celsius mark, the researchers said.