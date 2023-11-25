Sundarbans women show the world how mangroves reduce impact of cyclones

West Bengal often hits national headlines for controversial reasons, but there is at least one area in which the state has been acclaimed as a national role model. And that is minimising the impact of increasingly frequent and untimely cyclonic storms in coastal areas. Indeed, had it not been for the Sundarbans, the whole of West Bengal would have been completely open to the devastation caused by recent cyclones like Amphan and Yaas.

Besides being accepted as the national model for systematic and scientific mangrove plantation to reduce the impact of cyclonic storms on coastlines, this project adopted in the Sundarbans area, spread across the South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal, has also become an exemplary example of women's empowerment.

In July this year, the ‘Sundarbans model’ was accepted nationally by the Union government as a Rs 200 crore project named ‘Mishti’. Now, extensive and systematic mangrove plantations will come up along the Indian coastline right from Gujarat to Odisha to minimise the impact of cyclonic storms.

At the same time, the spirit of women's empowerment that was part of the ‘Sundarbans model’ is also being replicated in the national model of ‘Mishti’, where women-dominated self-help groups (SHGs) will be entrusted with the task of plantation and maintenance of mangroves along the coastlines.

Encouragingly, six coastal states — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Kerala — individually approached the West Bengal forest department by the end of last year to purchase nine varieties of mangrove seeds for their states.