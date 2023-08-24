Locally-designed floating farm programme in Sundarbans wins $100,000 at GEF Assembly

Community programme on locally-designed floating farms, run by the South Asian nature Forum for Environment (SAFE) and supported by the Adaptation Fund, for flood-stricken communities in the Sundarbans region is among 23 civil society organisations selected by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) for the Inclusive GEF Assembly Challenge Program.

The programme is a novel initiative reflecting commitment to support and elevate community-driven climate and nature projects and the unique contributions of indigenous peoples, women, girls, and young people across the GEF partnership.

The winning projects were announced during the GEF Assembly, a once-every-four-year gathering of 185 countries taking place this week in Vancouver, Canada.