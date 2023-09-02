Super Typhoon Saola displaces thousands and causes flooding in Philippines

Super typhoon Saola, which triggered floods and landslides in the Philippines, has left at least one dead and displaced 3,87,242 people across the country, the government said on 1 September.

Saola grew into a super typhoon, dumping heavy rain and severe winds in the main Luzon island and central Philippines, Xinhua news agency reported.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said more than 21,000 are still in temporary shelters.

The country continues to experience rain even after Saola exited the country this week, with many areas flooded, including Metro Manila.