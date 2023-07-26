Typhoon Doksuri: 1 dead, thousands evacuated in Philippines

The storm, with wind speeds reaching up to 175 kilometers per hour (108 miles per hour), led to overflowing rivers and left thousands without electricity.

"We are being battered here," Manual Mamba, governor of northern Cagayan province told the Reuters news agency.

The national disaster agency said at least one person drowned in the province of Rizal in the wake of the typhoon.

According to the Philippine coast guard more than 4,000 passengers were stranded at various ports after sea travel was suspended.